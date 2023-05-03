Led by GFN Member, Platform for Sustainable Ag Launches

S'inscrire
After meeting in Argentina at the Global Farmer Network’s “Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System” for a week of connecting, intentional development, and building out action plans, GFN member Shuichi Tokumoto, Japon, has launched the Japan Biotech Crop Network (JBCN). Tokumoto serves as JBCN’s chairman of the board.

JBCN is directly connected with professional farmers from all over the world, a platform for practical discussions on latest technologies such as biotechnology and inconsistency, land-use farming that should be, proposing truly meaningful policy suggestions with long-term perspectives, and sustainable agriculture. In addition to others, GFN members serve JBCN in advisory roles:

  • AD Alvarez, Philippines
  • Cherilyn Jolly Nagel, Canada
  • Gabriel Carballal, Uruguay
  • Judith de Vor, Pays-Bas
  • Kees Huizinga, Ukraine
  • Marcus Holtkotter, Allemagne
  • Pilu Giruado, Argentine
  • Temple Paul, Royaume-Uni
Tokumoto joined the GFN in February 2023, after attending the GFN’s February 6-10, 2023 roundtable and mobilization event held in Argentina. Le sien Youtube channel, which provides facts from the agricultural field, has more than 10 million views and is still growing as a medium.
Shuichi Tokumoto produit du riz, haricots et maïs sur 1,000 hectares. Ayant été initié aux systèmes de cultures GM et à la nouvelle technologie d'enrobage des semences, il prévoit d'utiliser des pratiques durables pour cultiver des cultures GM en mettant l'accent sur une agriculture respectueuse de l'environnement. Il est administrateur délégué, Arbre de la société agricole & Norf Company.

