Le RÃ©seau mondial Fermier (GFN) is proud to honor German farmer Marcus Holtkoetter as the 2023 recipient of the GFN Kleckner Global Farm Leader award. Holtkoetter will be formally recognized on Tuesday, octobre 24, 2023 at the World Food Prize in Des Moines, Iowa.

Holtkoetter has a passion for ensuring farmers’ voices are heard and that everyone has an opportunity to be educated on the agriculture industry. Sur la photo ci-dessus, Marcus addresses GFN board and cohort members at the German Embassy in Washington, CC en septembre 13, 2023, as part of the GFN’s Roundtable and Communication and Training program. “Telling our story to politicians, consommateurs, and fellow farmers is our best way to educate them on the benefits of technology and how those tools can help us better feed the world. We each tell our own unique story regarding the current state of farming, the technologies we employ, and the reasons why they are used,” il expliqua.

La plupart des agriculteurs nâ€™ont pas besoin dâ€™incitation pour faire ce quâ€™il faut 10e generation to live on the family’s farm, Holtkoetter received his education in agriculture from the University of Osnabrück and returned to manage a herd of 3,000 porcs d'engraissement. In addition to livestock, he oversees 400 acres de blÃ© d'hiver, orge d'hiver, blÃ©, et canola.

The GFN Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award is given annually since 2007 and recognizes global farmers who exemplify strong leadership, la vision et la dÃ©termination Ã faire avancer les droits de tous les agriculteurs de choisir la technologie et les outils qui permettront d'amÃ©liorer la qualitÃ©, la quantitÃ© et la disponibilitÃ© des produits agricoles Ã travers le monde. Il a Ã©tÃ© crÃ©Ã© pour honorer Dean Kleckner, PrÃ©sident Ã©mÃ©rite de l'organisation. Previous award recipients are:

Rosalie Ellasus, Philippines (2007)

Jeff Bidstrup, Australie (2008)

Jim McCarthy, Irlande (2009)

Gabriela Cruz, le Portugal (2010)

Gilbert Bor, Kenya (2011)

Rajesh Kumar, Inde (2012)

Ravichandran, Inde (2013)

Ian Pigott, Royaume-Uni (2014)

Lydia Sasu, Ghana (2015)

Maria “Pilu” Giraudo , Argentine (2016)

, Argentine (2016) rÃ¨gle adjoint, Afrique du Sud (2017)

Gina Gutierrez, Mexique (2018)

patience Koku, Nigeria (2019)

droit Mashumba (2020)

Hendrik ten Have Sapp, Pays-Bas (2021)

Gabriel Carballal, Uruguay (2021)

Joanna Lidback, USA – Vermont (2021)

(2021) Kornelis “Kees” Huizinga , Ukraine (2022)