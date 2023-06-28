S'inscrire
Insecurity Plagues Nigerian Farmers

juin 27, 2023 · < 1 minutes
In the past three years, rising insecurity in Nigeria resulted in gangs kidnapping people for ransom, particularly targeting staff of prosperous agricultural enterprises, leading to farm closures or operational reductions. The insecurity has forced hundreds ofout growersto drop out of their network of supervised farms, where farmers were provided quality seeds to be ensured maximum yield.

Rotimi Williams

Read more about this situation: Nigerian kidnap gangs drive big-time Nigerian farmers away where GFN members Stella Thomas, Nigeria and Rotimi Williams, Nigeria are interviewed by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, BBC News.

Stella Thomas

Stella Thomas est une agricultrice qui a également créé la première entreprise semencière appartenant à une femme au Nigéria, appelée Tecni Seed.. Elle est la PDG de Tecni Seed, l'une des principales sociétés semencières du Nigéria où elle cultive du maïs, riz, graines de sorgho et de légumes. Stella cultive des semences sur sa ferme et sous-traite également la culture de semences sur d'autres fermes. Elle travaille avec plus 3,000 agriculteurs cultivant plus 6,000 hectares par an.

