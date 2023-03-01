A member of the Global Farmer Network

hectares in Japan

he uses sustainable practices to grow GM crops with an emphasis on environmentally friendly agriculture

Shuichi farms with an emphasis on science, technology and management. He believes that agriculture is an important industry that can positively contribute to environmental and poverty issues.

Shuichi has a great passion to communicate and exchange opinions. He frequently delivers his opinions via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube having more than 40,000 subscribers and 500,000+ views per month. His YouTube channel, which is dedicated to disseminating agricultural facts, is one of the most influential agricultural YouTube channels in Japan. It has been selected for the Japanese version of “Humans of YouTube”, a global initiative promoted by Google, Inc. Shuichi is also an independent singer-songwriter and you can find him telling the ag story via song in this post.