Voix mondiales des agriculteurs, Épisode 8: Jose Quintana

Welcome to the Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produit et édité par le Global Farmer Network, où nous invitons les agriculteurs du monde entier à partager leurs histoires et leurs points de vue.

Jose Quintana is a young farmer from Chihuahua, Mexique, with a unique perspective on biotechnology and agriculture. Being a third-generation family farmer, Jose prides himself on being able to use his educational training as a biotechnology engineer to support organizations, his community, and the family farm. Overall, Jose is a leader dedicated to involving young people in the agriculture industry and works hard to put his passion into action!