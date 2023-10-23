Voix mondiales des agriculteurs, Épisode 6: Marcus Holtkoetter

Welcome to the Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produit et édité par le Global Farmer Network, où nous invitons les agriculteurs du monde entier à partager leurs histoires et leurs points de vue.

Marcus Holtkoetter is a German farmer with an impressive lineage spanning over 11 gÃ©nÃ©rations. Marcus is also the 2023 recipient of the prestigious Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award.

We’ll learn a little bit about Marcus’s farming background, some of the challenges and opportunities he’s had farming in Germany, as well as his ability and his passion to take it to a global stage as he travels and shares his story with fellow farmers, policymakers and others who are impacted by the world of agriculture.