Voix mondiales des agriculteurs, Épisode 4: Andrew Osmond

Le podcast Global Farmer Voices, produit et édité par le Global Farmer Network, où nous invitons les agriculteurs du monde entier à partager leurs histoires et leurs points de vue. In episode 4, we sit down and chat with United Kingdom farmer Andrew Osmond. Andrew “oz” Osmond, shares about his operation, and about growing and harvesting malting barley for the production of beer and whiskey.

