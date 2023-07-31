Voix mondiales des agriculteurs, Épisode 3: Patience Koku and Ruramiso Mashumba

Le podcast Global Farmer Voices, produit et édité par le Global Farmer Network, où nous invitons les agriculteurs du monde entier à partager leurs histoires et leurs points de vue. In episode 3, we focus on the Global Farmer Network's expansion into Africa, and adding two regional lead positions. We hear from the women who will be joining the organization's staff in these positions: patience Koku, a Nigerian farmer and longtime Global Farmer Network member, as well as Ruramiso Mashumba, who is a farmer in Zimbabwe.

Suivez le GFN sur les réseaux sociaux, consultez le site web, et appuyez sur s'abonner pour télécharger l'épisode mensuel.