Global Farmer Voices, Episode 1: The Global Farmer Network Origin Story

The Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives. In today's inaugural episode Mary Boote-Roth, the current CEO, and Reg Clause, the chairman of the board, share their unique insight into how and why the organization was formed, and where the organization is headed in the future.

