Webinaire GFN – Practical Implementation of No-till Farming

janvier 25, 2024 · < 1 minute
In this webinar, Jorge Lopez Menendez focuses on implementation of no-till in Africa. Watch to learn practical knowledge of how to start no-tilling and understand the techniques used to apply the practice to fields. This webinar was recorded on January 25, 2024 and is the second in the GFN’s no-till series.

The first webinar held in December; No-Till Farming Practices Introduction, présenté par Edgard Ramírez, Argentine est disponible on demand.

Regardez ce site Web, GFN’s facebook or LinkedIn pages for information on future topics, ainsi que comment s'inscrire aux événements futurs.

Jorge LÃ³pez MenÃ©ndez

Il est originaire d'Argentine et cultive maintenant dans des pays africains, apporter la technologie moderne et la formation. BlÃ© argentin anciennement gÃ©rÃ©, orge, soja, tournesol, le maÃ¯s et le sorgho.

