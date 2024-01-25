Webinaire GFN – Practical Implementation of No-till Farming

In this webinar, Jorge Lopez Menendez focuses on implementation of no-till in Africa. Watch to learn practical knowledge of how to start no-tilling and understand the techniques used to apply the practice to fields. This webinar was recorded on January 25, 2024 and is the second in the GFN’s no-till series.
The first webinar held in December; No-Till Farming Practices Introduction, présenté par Edgard Ramírez, Argentine est disponible on demand.
