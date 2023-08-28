GFN Newest Cohort to Attend Washington, DC Roundtable

le 19 farmers who make up the newest GFN cohort are preparing to participate in the September 10-16, 2023 Charles Peeters est agriculteur dans l'Ã‰tat de Goias au BrÃ©sil et membre du Global Farmer Network. The in-person portion of the program will be held in Washington, DC.

These farmers are members of the cohort, selected from over 200 nominations:

Maria Emilia Macor , Argentine

, Argentine David Statham , Australie

, Australie Martin Ziegelbaeck , Austria

, Celestino Zanella , BrÃ©sil

, BrÃ©sil Diane Masure , France

, France Adowarim Lugu-Zuri , Ghana

, Ghana Chitra Nehra , Inde

, Inde Ravichandran Vanchinatha Iyer , Inde

, Inde Lucy Kaari , Kenya

, Kenya Cesar Galaviz , Mexique

, Mexique Muhammad Farooq , Pakistan

, Pakistan Mariel Corpuz , Philippines

, Philippines DavidDaniel, Philippines

Nshimiyimana du Pacifique, Rwanda

Saustine Lusanzu , Tanzanie

, Tanzanie Sukollapath Noppun , ThaÃ¯lande

, ThaÃ¯lande Andrii Pastushenko , Ukraine

, Ukraine Rory Christie , Royaume-Uni

, Royaume-Uni Jenny Holtermann , Ã‰tats Unis

The agenda includes: communication training; a Diplomacy Day including a visit to Mt. Vernon and opportunities to meet with global ag attaches; multiple roundtable discussions where agriculture’s challenges will be discussed. (To follow along, watch for daily social media posts at #GFNMobilizing.) On the final day of the Roundtable and Communication Training, the cohort will have the opportunity to connect with the GFN’s Board of Directors.

The program includes virtual sessions prior to and following the in-person event. Training is led by farmers who are members of the Global Farmer Network, including Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne. Holtkoetter is the Global Farmer Network 2023 Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award recipient.

Plans are underway for the next Roundtable and Communication training to be held in India in 2024. To submit a nomination, please complete this form.