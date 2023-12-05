GFN Members Celebrating World Soil Health Day

JournÃ©e mondiale des sols 2023 (WSD) aims to raise awareness of the importance and relationship between soil and water in achieving sustainable and resilient agrifood systems. WSD serves as a global platform that not only celebrates the significance of soils but also empowers and involves citizens worldwide in the collective effort to enhance soil health.

While many GFN members celebrated World Soil Health Day, two GFN members are featured here:

en Inde: Malwinder Singh Malhi celebrated with the Namdhari Seed team ( see photo above top right )

in France : Diane Masure spoke at a conference on World Soil Health Day in Paris – Association for Sustainable Agriculture ( see photo above bottom right )

The survival of our planet hinges on the vital connection between soil and water. Farmers use sustainable soil management practices, such as minimum tillage, rotation des cultures, organic matter addition, and cover cropping to improve soil health, reduce erosion and pollution, and enhance water infiltration and storage. These practices also preserve soil biodiversity, improve fertility, and contribute to carbon sequestration, playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change.