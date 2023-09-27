GFN Leadership Meets in DC

The Global Farmer Network is led and governed by farmer board members and two councils comprised of agricultural industry leaders. This leadership team met September 15-17, 2023 for their annual meeting in Washington, DC.

Establishing the organization to give farmers a voice in global agricultural discussions, the GFN provides a platform for farmers to engage in dialogue, share their knowledge, and advocate for policies and practices that can benefit farmers and contribute to global food security. It plays a significant role in promoting collaboration and understanding among farmers, consumers and policy makers worldwide.

