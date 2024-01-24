Free No-Till Webinar — Jeudi, 1-25-24

Practical Implementation of No-Till sÃ©minaire en ligne | Jeudi, janvier 25, 2024 | 14:00GMT

3 Reasons to attend this FREE EDUCATIONAL WEBINAR:

No-Till Kickstart : Learn how to initiate no-till practices effectively . Jorge’s Insights : Gain firsthand experiences on adapting to soil , cultures, temps, et machines. Transformation Highlights : Discover initial no-till yield results and insights on soil benefits .

Jorge Lopez-Menendez, Argentina will present Practical Implementation of No-Till. Jorge originates from Argentina and is now a consultant who advises farmers in Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, LibÃ©ria, and Sierra Leone as well as Kenya, in east Africa. As a consultant from South America, his job is to help farmers in Africa grow more food. His strategy is to promote the know-how and transfer the technologies of Argentina to the farmers in these countries. His work shows the great things that can happen when we share information and tools across borders and oceans.

This is the second No-Till webinar in the series. The first webinar was held in December; No-Till Farming Practices Introduction, présenté par Edgard Ramírez, Argentine est disponible on demand.