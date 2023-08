Farmers should do a better job of telling their story

Kristjan Hebert is a Global Farmer Network member from Canada. Dans “The Next Green Revolution in Regina, Sask.: Should farmers be doing a better job of telling and selling their story?” by Sarah Kelsey for RBC, he and other panelists share the need for farmers to enhance their communication efforts to highlight the comprehensive steps they are already taking to achieve net-zero objectives. Collaborating with policymakers to formulate effective policies for sustainable agriculture is key to the future.

