EU Farming in Trouble: The Solution? Young Farmers and a New Ag Model

juin 21, 2023 · < 1 minutes
GFN member and the President of CEJA, Diana Lenzi tells how managing the farm led her to meet many other young farmers in her area, sparking her to found the Siena section of ANGA (​​Confagricoltura) which she led as President for six years. Elle explique, “From that, I started meeting all the other groups from all over Italy and was really kind of shocked at how many other young people there were that were also taking over or starting fresh, that were leaving the jobs that they had been pursuing to go back to agriculture, to take over family farms, to transform them, and it was very inspiring.”

Read more in the article by Lauren Richards, Impakter, who spoke to Diana Lenzi, to learn more about “the road to sustainability in agriculture”.

Video credit: CEJA Young Farmers.

Puisque 2008, Diana Lenzi dirige le domaine viticole de sa famille, Ferme Petroio, près de Sienne en Toscane, Italie. Elle possède et cultive 15 hectares de vignes biologiques pour produire des vins de Chianti Classico. De 5 hectares d'oliveraie bio, la ferme produit de l'huile d'olive extra vierge. Elle a un marché international pour les produits, mais s'appuie aussi sur la vente directe à la ferme. La ferme accueille les touristes, visites de vignobles, et événements œnologiques organisés par sa famille. En plus d'une carrière culinaire, Diana a de l'expérience dans les organisations de jeunes agriculteurs.

