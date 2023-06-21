EU Farming in Trouble: The Solution? Young Farmers and a New Ag Model

GFN member and the President of CEJA, Diana Lenzi tells how managing the farm led her to meet many other young farmers in her area, sparking her to found the Siena section of ANGA (​​Confagricoltura) which she led as President for six years. Elle explique, “From that, I started meeting all the other groups from all over Italy and was really kind of shocked at how many other young people there were that were also taking over or starting fresh, that were leaving the jobs that they had been pursuing to go back to agriculture, to take over family farms, to transform them, and it was very inspiring.”

Video credit: CEJA Young Farmers.