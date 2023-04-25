S'inscrire
L'Europe ïƒ— SÃ©curitÃ© alimentaire et nutritionnelle La technologie VidÃ©o

Educational & Pop-Up Farm Increase Ag Interest

Ian Pigott
Ian Pigott
avril 25, 2023 · < 1 minutes
2
0

In part two of his interview, GFN member Ian Pigott, Angleterre, discusses the education charity and farm education programs he’s created to help students get excited about and more interested in agriculture. Ian shares that while a lot of farm programs talk about farm-to-fork, “That really highlights how agriculture needs to completely re-address how we approach young people. Farm-to-fork is completely wrong, it needs to be fork-to-farm. Because you need to start with the young person and work backwards to the farm.” “Agriculture is a destination for the best and brightest.

This is part two of the two part series.

Ian Pigott
ÉCRIT PAR

Ian Pigott

Ian Pigott dirige une entreprise agricole diversifiÃ©e Harpenden, Royaume-Uni. situÃ© juste 20 miles du centre de Londres, il cultive du blÃ©, olÃ©agineux, le viol et l'avoine en rotation. La ferme est une feuille (reliant l'environnement et l'agriculture) ferme de dÃ©monstration. Ian est membre du rÃ©seau mondial Fermier.

Laisser un commentaire