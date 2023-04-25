Educational & Pop-Up Farm Increase Ag Interest

In part two of his interview, GFN member Ian Pigott, Angleterre, discusses the education charity and farm education programs he’s created to help students get excited about and more interested in agriculture. Ian shares that while a lot of farm programs talk about farm-to-fork, “That really highlights how agriculture needs to completely re-address how we approach young people. Farm-to-fork is completely wrong, it needs to be fork-to-farm. Because you need to start with the young person and work backwards to the farm.” “Agriculture is a destination for the best and brightest.”

This is part two of the two part series.