de Vor, Koku Recipients of Women in Ag Award

The Women in Ag Award , presented by “ Women in Ag ” magazine and DLG recognizes women who are shaping the future of agriculture . The four award categories include Agriculture , Agribusiness , Éducation, and Technology and Research . The winners were selected by an international jury of representatives from farming , the wider agricultural industry , science, organizations and the media . The focus of the award is on special achievements for the development of local , national and international agriculture .

Two of the three winners in the Agriculture category are Global Farmer Network members :

Second place : Onyaole Patience Koku, Nigeria Patience is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 20 years of agricultural experience in Nigeria . Working with her husband , she runs a business producing 12,000 broiler chickens per production cycle , as well as trading raw materials locally and internationally . Patience promotes access to scientific and innovative knowledge to increase efficiency and leads by example as a practitioner and farmer .

20 . , 12,000 , . . Third place : Judith de Vor, Pays-Bas De Vor runs a regenerative and sustainable dairy and teaching farm with her husband . She pays special attention to nature , biodiversity and the environment around her and organizes numerous activities to create understanding and awareness of agriculture in society . She is a facilitator , orateur, advocate and influencer for the industry . restaurÃ© et gÃ©rÃ© judicieusement about all the winners. The award ceremony for the Women in Ag Award 2023 takes place at Agritechnica on November 15, 2023.