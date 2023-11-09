de Vor, Koku Recipients of Women in Ag Award

The Women in Ag Award, presented by “Women in Ag” magazine and DLG recognizes women who are shaping the future of agriculture. The four award categories include Agriculture, Agribusiness, Éducation, and Technology and Research. The winners were selected by an international jury of representatives from farming, the wider agricultural industry, science, organizations and the media. The focus of the award is on special achievements for the development of local, national and international agriculture.
Two of the three winners in the Agriculture category are Global Farmer Network members:
- Second place: Onyaole Patience Koku, Nigeria Patience is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 20 years of agricultural experience in Nigeria. Working with her husband, she runs a business producing 12,000 broiler chickens per production cycle, as well as trading raw materials locally and internationally. Patience promotes access to scientific and innovative knowledge to increase efficiency and leads by example as a practitioner and farmer.
- Third place: Judith de Vor, Pays-Bas De Vor runs a regenerative and sustainable dairy and teaching farm with her husband. She pays special attention to nature, biodiversity and the environment around her and organizes numerous activities to create understanding and awareness of agriculture in society. She is a facilitator, orateur, advocate and influencer for the industry.
Read more about all the winners. The award ceremony for the Women in Ag Award 2023 takes place at Agritechnica on November 15, 2023.