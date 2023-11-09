S'inscrire
de Vor, Koku Recipients of Women in Ag Award

The Women in Ag Award, presented byWomen in Agmagazine and DLG recognizes women who are shaping the future of agriculture. The four award categories include Agriculture, Agribusiness, Éducation, and Technology and Research. The winners were selected by an international jury of representatives from farming, the wider agricultural industry, science, organizations and the media. The focus of the award is on special achievements for the development of local, national and international agriculture.
Two of the three winners in the Agriculture category are Global Farmer Network members:
  • Second place: Onyaole Patience Koku, Nigeria Patience is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 20 years of agricultural experience in Nigeria. Working with her husband, she runs a business producing 12,000 broiler chickens per production cycle, as well as trading raw materials locally and internationally. Patience promotes access to scientific and innovative knowledge to increase efficiency and leads by example as a practitioner and farmer.
  • Third place: Judith de Vor, Pays-Bas De Vor runs a regenerative and sustainable dairy and teaching farm with her husband. She pays special attention to nature, biodiversity and the environment around her and organizes numerous activities to create understanding and awareness of agriculture in society. She is a facilitator, orateur, advocate and influencer for the industry.

The award ceremony for the Women in Ag Award 2023 takes place at Agritechnica on November 15, 2023.

Élevé en ville mais marié à un agriculteur, Judith de Vor est maintenant une fière productrice laitière qui travaille chaque jour avec ses animaux. Avec son mari Rick et 3 enfants, en tant que cinquième génération, ils continuent leur amour pour les animaux et la terre tout en élevant des vaches. Ils travaillent de manière durable et régénératrice - autant que possible. Leur environnement, la société, la gestion de la nature et du paysage sont des éléments importants de leur façon de cultiver. Judith gère plusieurs projets pour accroître la biodiversité et les espèces d'oiseaux menacées sont protégées à la ferme. Des milliers de personnes sont accueillies chaque année à la ferme. Des journées portes ouvertes aux classes scolaires, organisations agricoles et décideurs politiques; ils viennent tous à la ferme pour apprendre et comprendre l'agriculture et la production alimentaire. Judith pense que le dialogue est très important lorsqu'il s'agit d'établir de véritables liens.

Judith est un défenseur de l'agriculture et fait partie de TeamAgroNL et un chercheur en agriculture Nuffield. Elle fait la promotion de l'alimentation et des agriculteurs néerlandais et prend la parole lors de plusieurs événements dans le monde entier.. Avec une formation en science politique, les politiques agricoles ont son intérêt. Elle est également une innovatrice sociale agricole. Judith stimule et soutient d'autres agriculteurs avec de nouvelles idées, leadership et développement personnel avec une attention particulière à la santé mentale. Elle travaille actuellement à la création d'un nouveau programme de mentorat.

