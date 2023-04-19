S'inscrire
SÃ©curitÃ© alimentaire et Ã©tiquetage AmÃ©rique du Nord La technologie

Dairy Farmer Advocates for Milk Label

Joanna Lidback
Joanna Lidback
avril 19, 2023 · < 1 minutes
7
0

Dairy farmer Joanna Lidback, who runs The Farm at Wheeler Mountain in Westmore, Vermont, USA is amplifying the farmers voice about the use of the word ‘milk’. Her advocacy comes as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently made the decision that plant-based drinks can call themselves ‘milkand she joins lawmakers in Vermont in the debate over that use of the ‘milklabel.

In her WCAX interview, Joanna explains, “If it comes from an animal, it’s milk. I think that we have real milk. We have milk which is lactated by mammals. We have cows and this is their job.” She says dairy farmers have earned the right to use the milk label and the marketplace benefits that come with it and that alternative products lean on the name as a marketing tactic.

Lidback est membre du Global Farmer Network. She is a 2021 Prix â€‹â€‹Kleckner pour le laurÃ©at du prix Global Farm Leadership.

Joanna Lidback
ÉCRIT PAR

Joanna Lidback

Joanna Lidback est bÃ©nÃ©vole en tant que membre du conseil d'administration et trÃ©soriÃ¨re du Global Farmer Network, et a Ã©tÃ© reconnu par le GFN comme un 2021 Prix â€‹â€‹Kleckner pour le laurÃ©at du prix Global Farm Leadership. Elle est productrice de lait, un directeur financier, un conseiller en affaires, Une maman, et une femme. Joanna et son mari possÃ¨dent et exploitent la ferme Ã  Wheeler Mountain dans le nord-est du royaume du Vermont, Etats-Unis. C'est un troupeau de 80 vaches Holstein et Jersey, oÃ¹ ils Ã©lÃ¨vent Ã©galement leurs propres remplaÃ§ants et ont un petit troupeau de bovins de boucherie. Joanna est CFO chez ADK Farms, oÃ¹ ils s'occupent de plus 7,500 vaches laitiÃ¨res et steward 8,000 acres de terre. Elle est Ã©galement consultante principale chez Adirondack Management Services, encadrement 10 d'autres fermes laitiÃ¨res vers l'atteinte de leurs propres objectifs.

Laisser un commentaire