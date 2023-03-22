Argentina-Water Resources

Martin Pasman shows how water from the Rio Negro river is delivered to his farm. Sophisticated pumping stations transfer the water to an irrigation systems that efficiently supplies water to his corn and onion crops. en relation ÉCRIT PAR Martin Pasman CÃ©rÃ©ales et d'olÃ©agineux, pommes de terre - fraÃ®ches et transformÃ©es, bÃ©tail, laitier, et un distributeur de matÃ©riel d'irrigation. Il a Ã©tÃ© un porte-parole de grande valeur pour les dÃ©fis Ã©conomiques particuliers auxquels sont confrontÃ©s les agriculteurs argentins. Laisser un commentaire Annuler la rÃ©ponse