Argentina-Water Resources

Mars 22, 2023 · < 1 minutes
Martin Pasman shows how water from the Rio Negro river is delivered to his farm. Sophisticated pumping stations transfer the water to an irrigation systems that efficiently supplies water to his corn and onion crops.

 

CÃ©rÃ©ales et d'olÃ©agineux, pommes de terre - fraÃ®ches et transformÃ©es, bÃ©tail, laitier, et un distributeur de matÃ©riel d'irrigation. Il a Ã©tÃ© un porte-parole de grande valeur pour les dÃ©fis Ã©conomiques particuliers auxquels sont confrontÃ©s les agriculteurs argentins.

