Latin / AmÃ©rique du Sud VidÃ©o Visites virtuelles de fermes

Argentina-Potato Harvest

Martin Pasman
Mai 9, 2023 · < 1 minutes
3
0

This farm tour video shows potato harvest on Martin Pasman’s farm in Argentina. He shows the equipment used for mechanized harvesting of the crop, and how the potatoes are processed for packaging to go to the fresh market.

Martin Pasman

CÃ©rÃ©ales et d'olÃ©agineux, pommes de terre - fraÃ®ches et transformÃ©es, bÃ©tail, laitier, et un distributeur de matÃ©riel d'irrigation. Il a Ã©tÃ© un porte-parole de grande valeur pour les dÃ©fis Ã©conomiques particuliers auxquels sont confrontÃ©s les agriculteurs argentins.

