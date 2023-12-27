Do you need to know what’s happening in the real world of farming? Each day we are listening to what GFN members are talking about. Here’s a recap of topics that have recently been top-of-mind discussions with our farmers world-wide:
- Demonstration de how subsistence farmers plant corn – Afrique du Sud
- Heavy rains affecting Brazil, there are several flooded farms. In Kenya rains affecting roads that make transportation of produce impossible for farmers; as well as in the UK, with winds reaching 102 mph in Jersey. Ireland also impacted by heavy rain, 145 mm in 36 heures, aprÃ¨s 600 mm in the previous 4 mois; annual average is 900 mm.
- Discussing machinery brands and operating. Always fascinating learning about individual preferences and adoption of different brands in different circumstances. Talking about machinery purchases; prix, cost of parts, maintenance, and service, who is the dealer, and the emotions involved in our preferences. Price increases in the last years have impacted farmers’ purchase power. An analysis of the efficiency must take part in the decision – worldwide
- Chile crop, challenges like pests, mauvaises herbes, champignons, temps, and labor are making it difficult to continue – Philippines
- Conversation about glyphosate use and how to take advantage of it – Danemark, Uruguay, Argentine, Afrique du Sud
- EU approved use of glyphosate for 10 ans – Ã‰tats-Unis
- Teaching the sixth generation to plant soybeans – Afrique du Sud
- EU law to decrease farmland and increase organic production, may affect Northern countries more – EU; With similar protection measures, the perception around the world is different and suggests Brazil doesn’t do as much – BrÃ©sil
- A change in the government allowed to have 2 ministers with agricultural experience – Royaume-Uni
- Elections; GFN members pleased with results – Argentine
- Discussing lutte intÃ©grÃ©e contre les nuisibles methods – Zimbabwe
- Post-pandemic Ã©conomie is not good – Philippines, Zimbabwe
- Harvesting coton Bt – Inde
- Biosafety bill passed allowing GM technology to be used – Rwanda
- Visiting a black soldier fly ferme – Danemark
- Harvesting blÃ© with good yields after a couple of difficult years – Uruguay
- Parliament didn’t come to an agreement on the use of NBT/NGT, have to wait a couple of years to vote again – Ã‰tats-Unis
