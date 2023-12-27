Do you need to know what’s happening in the real world of farming? Each day we are listening to what GFN members are talking about. Here’s a recap of topics that have recently been top-of-mind discussions with our farmers world-wide:

Demonstration de how subsistence farmers plant corn – Afrique du Sud

Heavy rains affecting Brazil , there are several flooded farms . In Kenya rains affecting roads that make transportation of produce impossible for farmers ; as well as in the UK , with winds reaching 102 mph in Jersey . Ireland also impacted by heavy rain , 145 mm in 36 heures, aprÃ¨s 600 mm in the previous 4 mois; annual average is 900 mm .

Discussing machinery brands and operating . Always fascinating learning about individual preferences and adoption of different brands in different circumstances . Talking about machinery purchases ; prix, cost of parts , maintenance, and service , who is the dealer , and the emotions involved in our preferences . Price increases in the last years have impacted farmers’ purchase power . An analysis of the efficiency must take part in the decision – worldwide

Chile crop , challenges like pests , mauvaises herbes, champignons, temps, and labor are making it difficult to continue – Philippines

Conversation about glyphosate use and how to take advantage of it – Danemark, Uruguay, Argentine, Afrique du Sud

EU approved use of glyphosate for 10 ans – Ã‰tats-Unis

Teaching the sixth generation to plant soybeans – Afrique du Sud

EU law to decrease farmland and increase organic production , may affect Northern countries more – EU ; With similar protection measures , the perception around the world is different and suggests Brazil doesn’t do as much – BrÃ©sil

A change in the government allowed to have 2 ministers with agricultural experience – Royaume-Uni

Elections ; GFN members pleased with results – Argentine

Discussing lutte intÃ©grÃ©e contre les nuisibles methods – Zimbabwe

Post-pandemic Ã©conomie is not good – Philippines, Zimbabwe

Harvesting coton Bt – Inde

Biosafety bill passed allowing GM technology to be used – Rwanda

Visiting a black soldier fly ferme – Danemark

Harvesting blÃ© with good yields after a couple of difficult years – Uruguay