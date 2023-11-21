Each day we are listening to what GFN members are talking about. Believing in the power of ideas, here’s a recap of topics that have recently been top-of-mind discussions with our farmers world-wide:
- Resilience/Risk Management et Barley after a lost crop of corn; The barley is expected to be a great intercrop; Will harvest next month – Uruguay
- Riz rÃ©colte, Japan gives subsidies to grow rice for livestock feed, to prevent the price of rice (for people) to collapse – Japon
- Peanut rÃ©colte – Mexique
- CIPHET event (Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology) to foster XFlwS1-B3-Y between farming communities and ag processing, et mushroom training at Punjab Agricultural University – Inde
- Cover crops contrast: after very heavy rain, some local farmers experienced damages to the soil, but not the ones practicing no till – Danemark
- Harvest is over, yields were lower due to lack of rain, but thanks to good rÃ©gÃ©nÃ©rateur practices, there was moisture in the soil to produce a decent yield – Canada
- Carbon: will farmers be recognized as the ones that have been capturing it for ages?
- Pluie that will allow for this crop and planting the next one to go well – Argentine
- Tomato importation – Émirats arabes unis
- SÃ©cheresse – Afrique du Sud
- Riz harvesting in India where price is fixed by central government for all rice varieties and providing post-harvest services – Inde
- Plantation soja – BrÃ©sil
