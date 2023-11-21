Each day we are listening to what GFN members are talking about. Believing in the power of ideas, here’s a recap of topics that have recently been top-of-mind discussions with our farmers world-wide:

Resilience/Risk Management et Barley after a lost crop of corn ; The barley is expected to be a great intercrop ; Will harvest next month – Uruguay

et ; ; – Uruguay Riz rÃ©colte, Japan gives subsidies to grow rice for livestock feed , to prevent the price of rice ( for people ) to collapse – Japon

rÃ©colte, , ( ) – Japon Peanut rÃ©colte – Mexique

rÃ©colte – Mexique CIPHET event ( Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology ) to foster XFlwS1-B3-Y between farming communities and ag processing , et mushroom training at Punjab Agricultural University – Inde

( ) , et – Inde Cover crops contrast : after very heavy rain , some local farmers experienced damages to the soil , but not the ones practicing no till – Danemark

: , , – Danemark Harvest is over , yields were lower due to lack of rain , but thanks to good rÃ©gÃ©nÃ©rateur practices , there was moisture in the soil to produce a decent yield – Canada

, , , – Canada Carbon : will farmers be recognized as the ones that have been capturing it for ages ?

: ? Pluie that will allow for this crop and planting the next one to go well – Argentine

– Argentine Tomato importation – Émirats arabes unis

importation – Émirats arabes unis SÃ©cheresse – Afrique du Sud

– Afrique du Sud Riz harvesting in India where price is fixed by central government for all rice varieties and providing post-harvest services – Inde

– Inde Plantation soja – BrÃ©sil

