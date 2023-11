Cherilyn Jolly Nagel from Canada recently received the Queen’s Platinum Award, presented by MLA David Marit. This recognition acknowledges her volunteer contributions and achievements, earning her the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal. The medal was established in 2022 to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession in 1952 and serves as a tangible way for Saskatchewan to honor the late queen for her services to Canada.

Cherilyn is a member of the Global Farmer Network.