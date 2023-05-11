2023 World Food Prize Laureate Heidi Kuhn has helped over one million farmers and members of farming families, particularly in post-conflict zones.

With conflicts proliferating in so many parts of the world, war is a growing threat to farmlands and food security. An increasing number of nations are finding it necessary to confront the daunting challenge of restoring food systems, livelihoods and communities after conflict. Kühn’s work turning “mines to vines” shows the world the vital role agriculture must have in the resilient recovery from conflict and restoration of peace.

The announcement was hosted at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C., on May 11, 2023. Ambassador Terry Branstad, President of the World Food Prize Foundation made the announcement, sharing the identity of the Laureate, followed by celebrating Kuhn’s accomplishments in food security.

