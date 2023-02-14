S'inscrire
Asie Protection des cultures: Maladie, Ravageurs La technologie

Farmer Talk Video with Rosalie Ellasus

Rosalie Ellasus
Rosalie Ellasus
fÃ©vrier 14, 2023 · < 1 minutes
4
0

GFN member Rosalie Ellasus, Philippines, is an advocate of biotechnology, with the nicknameQueen of Bt cornas she was the first to introduce the technology to local farmers. After observing the introduction of Bt corn in Pangasinan, she saw the improvement. She became the pioneer and role model for Bt corn. Planting Bt corn is less-labor intense, offers higher yield potential for better profits and the corn is not rejected by millers and traders.

Interviewed by CropLife Asia, she talks about her role as an advocate of biotechnology.

Rosalie Ellasus
ÉCRIT PAR

Rosalie Ellasus

Rosalie Ellasus est un agriculteur de premiÃ¨re gÃ©nÃ©ration, la culture du maÃ¯s et du riz Ã  San Jacinto, Philippines. Rosalie permet sa ferme Ã  utiliser en tant que pilote de dÃ©monstration pour les petits exploitants agricoles Ã  visiter et apprendre. Elle est actuellement prÃ©sidente de la FÃ©dÃ©ration des Philippines et du maÃ¯s est membre de la vÃ©ritÃ© sur le commerce & Technologie RÃ©seau mondial Fermier.

Laisser un commentaire

Don

$