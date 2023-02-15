Bringing the Voice of the World’s Farmers to North America

The Global Farmer Network invited radio broadcasters from the National Association of Farm Broadcasters (NAFB) to a Zoom meeting during Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System, in Buenos Aires, Argentine. This interview opportunity for NAFB members in collaboration with the Global Farmer Network, brought four farmers with diverse voices to the interview panel to address issues that are top-of-mind for many producers across North America.

GFN participants:

Maria “Pilu” Giraudo , Argentine

, Argentine Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne

Guillermo Breton, Mexique

patience Koku, Nigeria

Ici, on the Brownfield Network, Mexican farmer Guillermo Breton addresses the Mexican government’s decision to ban GM corn imports from the U.S. made “Without any science regard,” Breton said. “Just because of some ideologies against GMOs.”

From left in the photo: Marcus Holtkoetter, Pilu Giraudo, Guillermo Breton, patience Koku.