Maria Beatriz Pilu Giraudo
fÃ©vrier 1, 2023 · < 1 minutes
8
0

Details are being finalized forMobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System” le fÃ©vrier 5-11 roundtable and communication training program to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentine. The group will also travel to Rosario, visiting farms and ag businesses along the way.

At the event, emphasis and key is ‘mobilization’ – the action word that drives who we are and why Global Farmer Network (GFN) members will come to Argentina. Training is an available track but the emphasis is on the knowledge transfer of GFN members through listening, panels, and agri-business tours.

The vision and goal is to bring together and connect GFN membership to share their recent challenges and opportunities experienced, to identify commonalities, and determine a unifying, common message that recognizes agriculture’s role in attaining food security as part of the solution to the main challenges faced by humanity.
  • Showcasing the diversity of GFN membership, farmer-members are traveling from these countries to connect, share and mobilize: Argentine, BrÃ©sil, Canada, Colombie, RÃ©publique TchÃ¨que, Danemark, Allemagne, Honduras, Inde, Irlande, Italie, Mexique, Pays-Bas, Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande, Nigeria, Philippines, Pologne, Porto Rico, Ukraine, Ã‰tats Unis, Uruguay, and more as visas are approved.
  • Ã€ la fois, a new cohort of farmers will join in stimulating roundtable discussion and take part in communication training. GFN is welcoming farmers from: Canada, Italie, Japon, Mexique, Nigeria, Philippines, Porto Rico, UAE, United States and more as visas are approved.

Pilu Giraudo, GFN member from Argentina is leading the planning with a team of GFN members on the ground from Argentina and Uruguay, and GFN staff. In this piece, she talks about the powerful force of a face-to-face meeting in farmer-to-farmer knowledge transfer. #GFNMobilizing

Maria Beatriz Pilu Giraudo

Maria "Pilu" Giraudo est une mÃ¨re et une agricultrice de 5e gÃ©nÃ©ration qui, avec sa famille, utilise un systÃ¨me de semis direct pour cultiver du soja., blÃ©, orge, le maÃ¯s et le sorgho, ainsi que du bÃ©tail dans la province de Santa Fe, Argentine. IngÃ©nieur agronome de formation, Pilu est le prÃ©sident d'honneur d'Aapresid (Association argentine des agriculteurs sans labour) et membre du Conseil consultatif du Global Farmer Network. Elle est activement impliquÃ©e dans plusieurs ONG nationales et internationales axÃ©es sur les initiatives d'agriculture durable et le plaidoyer. Son plaidoyer comprend une Ã©mission de radio hebdomadaire, hÃ©bergÃ© par des femmes rurales, qui partagent des histoires de leurs fermes et vies tous les samedis. Pilu a travaillÃ© pendant deux ans Ã  l'appui des politiques de dÃ©veloppement durable pour le ministÃ¨re de l'Agro-industrie en Argentine et en 2016 a Ã©tÃ© reconnu comme rÃ©cipiendaire du Global Farmer Network Kleckner Award.

