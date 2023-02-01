Details are being finalized for “Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System” le fÃ©vrier 5-11 roundtable and communication training program to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentine. The group will also travel to Rosario, visiting farms and ag businesses along the way.
At the event, emphasis and key is ‘mobilization’ – the action word that drives who we are and why Global Farmer Network (GFN) members will come to Argentina. Training is an available track but the emphasis is on the knowledge transfer of GFN members through listening, panels, and agri-business tours.
- Showcasing the diversity of GFN membership, farmer-members are traveling from these countries to connect, share and mobilize: Argentine, BrÃ©sil, Canada, Colombie, RÃ©publique TchÃ¨que, Danemark, Allemagne, Honduras, Inde, Irlande, Italie, Mexique, Pays-Bas, Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande, Nigeria, Philippines, Pologne, Porto Rico, Ukraine, Ã‰tats Unis, Uruguay, and more as visas are approved.
- Ã€ la fois, a new cohort of farmers will join in stimulating roundtable discussion and take part in communication training. GFN is welcoming farmers from: Canada, Italie, Japon, Mexique, Nigeria, Philippines, Porto Rico, UAE, United States and more as visas are approved.
Pilu Giraudo, GFN member from Argentina is leading the planning with a team of GFN members on the ground from Argentina and Uruguay, and GFN staff. In this piece, she talks about the powerful force of a face-to-face meeting in farmer-to-farmer knowledge transfer. #GFNMobilizing