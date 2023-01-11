S'inscrire
Philippines-Eggplant Plantation

janvier 11, 2023
GFN member AD Alvarez recorded a vidÃ©o from his farm showing the threat of shoot borers in eggplant. Many times, an eggplant looks healthy from the outside. Mais, cracking open the fruit reveals damage to the inside from shoot borers making the eggplant no longer viable to sell.

Dans 2023, famers in the Philippines will be allowed to plant Bt eggplant. Alvarez and other farmers now have an equalizer. By planting Bt eggplant, they will be able to limit the damage of shoot borers to an acceptable minimum. That means there will be more eggplant produced and there will be more of this important food for people to add to their diets.

Fermes dans un groupe de petites Ã®les appelÃ©es Ã®les Camotes Ã  Cebu, Philippines. La ferme est 8 hectares et ils louent 25-35 hectares pour la production de maÃ¯s. La mission de la ferme est liÃ©e au dÃ©veloppement communautaire et l'idÃ©e d'utiliser l'agriculture comme un outil pour aider d'autres agriculteurs Ã  amÃ©liorer leurs techniques de les sortir de la pauvretÃ©.

