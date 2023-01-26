S'inscrire
Afrique SÃ©curitÃ© alimentaire et nutritionnelle Région La technologie

Mashumba Represents Young Farmers at GFFA

janvier 26, 2023 · < 1 minutes
Global Farmer Network member Ruramiso Mashumba, Zimbabwe, served as an expert panelist forCrisis-proof nutrition through sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture – the private sector as actorat the Global Forum for Good & Agriculture (GFFA), in Berlin.

The panel discussion focused on how the global agri-food systems are facing major challenges: They need to produce more and better food, be more effective and efficient, and produce more sustainably and, first and foremost, in a more climate-resilient manner.

The expert panel sheds light on the requirements for agri-food systems in order to be able to achieve crisis-proof nutrition and the SDG 1 et 2. It sets out the diverse and conflicting aspects ranging from the need for food security to the importance of local engagement by local and global private sector actors and the producers themselves in order to advance the sustainable transformation of agri-food systems. Learn more ici.

ÉCRIT PAR

Ruramiso Mashumba est une jeune agricultrice de plus en plus de pois mange-tout, maÃ¯s, riz brun entier, sorgho, Millet, gommiers et Ã©lÃ¨ve des porcs Ã  Marondera, Zimbabwe. Elle est titulaire d'un BA en gestion d'entreprise agricole de l'UniversitÃ© de West England. Ruramiso a Ã©tÃ© reconnu comme le 2020 RÃ©cipiendaire du prix GFN Kleckner.

Ruramiso est le fondateur de Mnandi Africa, une organisation qui aide les femmes rurales Ã  lutter contre la pauvretÃ© et la malnutrition en autonomisant et en dotant les femmes de compÃ©tences et de connaissances en agriculture, nutrition, marchÃ©s et technologie; les aider Ã  accÃ©der Ã  l'agro-technologie grÃ¢ce Ã  un programme de partage des intrants; et collectivement acheter et vendre des biens et services. La vision de Mnandi est de mettre fin Ã  la faim et Ã  la pauvretÃ©.

Dans 2017, Ruramiso a Ã©tÃ© nommÃ© Echoing Green Fellow et est le vice-prÃ©sident de la ConfÃ©dÃ©ration sud-africaine des syndicats d'agriculture des jeunes ambassadeurs de la rÃ©gion.. Dans 2018 Ruramiso a remportÃ© le prix africain emblÃ©matique pour l'agriculture et l'agriculture. Elle a Ã©galement remportÃ© le top JCI 10 prix des jeunes en 2019. Dans 2020 Ruramiso a Ã©tÃ© nommÃ© l'un des meilleurs 1,000 entrepreneurs au Zimbabwe et Ã©galement reconnu comme l'un des meilleurs 54 femmes en Afrique.

