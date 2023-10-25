2023 Borlaug Dialogue Elevates Farmers’ Les agriculteurs participant au

le 2023 Borlaug Dialogue kicked off Tuesday, octobre 24 with farmers from across the globe, including seven Global Farmer Network members, coming together in a series of panels covering technology in agriculture, recovery from conflict, climate change adaptation and how farmers can be better equipped in the future. GFN members speaking:

Guillermo Breton , Mexique

, Mexique José González Chacón, Colombie

Colombie Maria 'Pilu’ Giraudo , Argentine

, Argentine Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne

Allemagne Kornelis Huizinga , Ukraine

Ukraine patience Koku, Nigeria

Nigeria Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

Following insightful discussions, GFN member Marcus Holtkoetter was announced as the Global Farmer Network’s 2023 Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award winner, bringing the day to an exciting close.

Re-watch all the sessions from the Borlaug Dialogue on the World Food Prize’s online platform. If you are registered, you can watch ici. If you are not registered, you can watch ici.