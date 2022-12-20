Uruguay-Canola Harvest

Global Farmer Network member Gabriel Carballal from Uruguay, AmÃ©rique du Sud, shows us the size of the canola seed and how the canola field is harvested. The grain is so small that while harvesting some of the grain is lost. You can see the valuable residue left in the field.

Gabriel Carballal a Ã©tÃ© reconnu par le GFN comme un 2021 Prix â€‹â€‹Kleckner pour le laurÃ©at du prix Global Farm Leadership. Carballal utilise les derniÃ¨res technologies pour faire pousser du blÃ©, orge, canola, L'avoine, Soja GM, MaÃ¯s GM, seigle et fourrages. Il Ã©lÃ¨ve Ã©galement des bovins de boucherie avec les sept employÃ©s de la ferme.