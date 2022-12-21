Ojepat addresses fake campaigns on pesticides

Okisegere Ojepat, Kenya is a member of the Global Farmer Network. Here is an excerpt from the December 18, 2022 column he wrote pour Quotidien d'affaires,

“Without pest control, we will commit millions to starvation. The FAO estimated stopping pesticides would cut our food output by 40 per cent, mais, l'annÃ©e derniÃ¨re, the ban on pesticides, in Sri Lanka, was much more catastrophic. Farmers saw immediate yields fall at an average of 54 per cent, while the fall in rice, maÃ¯s, tea and vegetable yields were as high as 95 per cent. This pest feast triggered a food crisis and an economic crisis, and within months, the government was forced to reverse the ban.

As Kenya is pushed to follow the same path, the money used to make fake claims in celebrity videos might be better-used training farmers on how to best control pests.”

Cultive des bananes, haricots verts, des noisettes, avocats et petits pois. Traite les cultures de produits frais, cultures essentiellement horticoles, de la semence Ã la commercialisation des produits, y compris la certification aux normes mondiales qui mÃ¨nent Ã l'accÃ¨s au marchÃ©.