L'année 2022 has been another challenging year for agriculture globally, with Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine adding more layers of uncertainty and risk to the world’s food security. It became evident that Russia is using the world’s food supply as a weapon of choice. Since February 24, 2022, the first day of aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian farmer Kornelis “Kees” Huizinga, has been providing updates from the ground regarding the realities of war and its impact on Ukraine’s agriculture. An important piece of that message from Kees to fellow farmers, Parliament Leaders and anyone who would listen was to make a clear case for how this aggression was going to severely impact the world’s food security, impacting those most vulnerable first, especially in North Africa and Asia.

In recognition of Kees Huizinga’s unwavering focus on alerting the world to what is happening in Ukraine and how that war is impacting the worlds food security today and looking forward, le Réseau mondial Fermier (GFN) is proud to recognize Kornelis “Kees” Huizinga as the 2022 Récipiendaire du prix GFN Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award.

Kees Huizinga has farmed in Central Ukraine for 20 ans, Kornelis ‘Kees’ Huizinga est agriculteur dans le centre de l’Ukraine depuis, carottes, blé, orge, canola, Betterave à sucre, blé, tournesols, and navy beans. They also have a modern dairy farm. As the war raged, Kees, several times with Global Farmer Network members at his side, has provided updates on Ukraine agriculture challenges on the ground and long-term, global implications to government and policy leaders across Europe – in person when possible – and through virtual interviews at every opportunity presented.

In Kees’ words, “My weapon in this war is to reach out to the world via media and tell them what is happening and why it matters to everyone. Russia is using the world’s food supply as a weapon of war and the world’s food security is at risk.” In this vidéo, Kees explains what receiving this award means to him.

The GFN Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award is given annually since 2007 and recognizes global farmers who exemplify strong leadership, la vision et la détermination à faire avancer les droits de tous les agriculteurs de choisir la technologie et les outils qui permettront d'améliorer la qualité, la quantité et la disponibilité des produits agricoles à travers le monde. Il a été créé pour honorer Dean Kleckner, Président émérite de l'organisation. Previous award recipients are:

Rosalie Ellasus, Philippines (2007)

Jeff Bidstrup, Australie (2008)

Jim McCarthy, Irlande (2009)

Gabriela Cruz, le Portugal (2010)

Gilbert Bor, Kenya (2011)

Rajesh Kumar, Inde (2012)

V. Ravichandran, Inde (2013)

Ian Pigott, Royaume-Uni (2014)

Lydia Sasu, Ghana (2015)

Maria «Pilu» Giraudo, Argentine (2016)

règle adjoint, Afrique du Sud (2017)

Gina Gutierrez, Mexique (2018)

patience Koku, Nigeria (2019)

droit Mashumba (2020)

Hendrik ten Have Sapp, Pays-Bas (2021)

Gabriel Carballal, Uruguay (2021)

Joanna Lidback, USA – Vermont (2021)

le Réseau mondial Fermier is a non-profit advocacy group led by farmers from around the world who amplify the farmers’ voice in promoting trade, La technologie, agriculture durable, economic growth and food security. Le GFN a été créé en 2000, d'abord comme vérité sur le commerce et la technologie.