le 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP27, is the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference and is being held from 6 November until 18 novembre 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypte. Both grassroot and high-level action for solutions to help address climate change is needed.

Dans cette vidéo, GFN member Paul Temple, a crop and livestock farmer in the UK, discusses what climate change is doing to agriculture. Les récentes conditions extrêmes de sécheresse et de chaleur se poursuivent au Royaume-Uni, dans toute l'UE, China and more and will certainly be a challenge for agriculture.

To learn more about COP27, follow this link.