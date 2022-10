The Global Farmer Network invites you to join our side event on 10 octobre 2022, 13:30 – 14:45 CEST duringComité de la sécurité alimentaire mondiale (#CSA).

GFN member Okisegere Ojepat, Kenya joins the panel which will have a focus on “The Role of#Les agriculteurs in Concurrently Delivering#Agroecosystems Services and Food & Nutrition Security”.

Register now ➡️https://lnkd.in/e33gibfB

The Global Farmer Network is co-hosting this event.