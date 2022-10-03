Join our side event on 10 octobre 2022, 13:30 – 14:45 CEST duringComité de la sécurité alimentaire mondiale (#CFS) which will focus on “The Role of#Les agriculteurs in Concurrently Delivering#Agroecosystems Services and Food & Nutrition Security”. The Global Farmer Network is co-hosting this event.



Through this event, a diverse panel of#Les agriculteurs from across the world will spotlight#agroécologie and other#innovative approaches, systems and practices they are using to improve food and nutrition security while simultaneously enhancing health and#livelihoods, improving the#environment, enhancing#biodiversité and delivering high value terrestrial solutions to#climatechange.



Register now ➡️https://lnkd.in/e33gibfB