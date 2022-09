Kristjan Hebert is a member of the Global Famer Network. In his blog, he discusses how, as an industry, we need help telling Canada’s agriculture story to an international audience. “Working towards our climate and production goals, the importance of agricultural policy can’t be overstated. Et, if it isn’t done right, the consequences could be disastrous to Canadian farmers. I can deal with a bad year, a bad crop, and even Mother Nature, but I can’t insure against bad policy.” Lire la suite ici.

