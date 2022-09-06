Mot de passe perdu?

Roberto Peiretti is a member of the Global Farmer Network from Argentina and serves on the Network’s board of directors. Peiretti joined the board at a recent meeting held on the CIMMYT (Le maïs et le Centre international d'amélioration du blé) campus near Mexico City, Mexique. Dans this article by La Nacion, Peiretti discusses the global character of the Network, and the inspiration provided from meeting at CIMMYT where the work of Dr. Norman Borlaug took place. Roberto explains how Borlaug’s “take it to the farmer” is a mandate behind the Network’s action-driven focus for the improvement of agricultural production to create more and better food.

Sur la photo ci-dessus, Roberto Peiretti and Julie Borlaug stand in front of the Dr. Borlaug statue on CIMMYT’s campus.

Dr. Borlaug (1914-2009) is the father of the “Green Revolution”. He was awarded multiple honors for his work, including the Nobel Peace Prize.

Roberto A. Peiretti
Agriculteur, Cordoba province, Argentine

Roberto Peiretti est un agriculteur de quatrième génération, avec la cinquième génération également engagée dans la ferme familiale, situé en Argentine centrale où ils cultivent du maïs, soja, blé, orge, L'avoine, sorgho et tournesol sur huit mille hectares. Avec 25% à 35% de la ferme à double recadrée chaque année, ils sont également en mesure d'intégrer régulièrement des légumineuses et l'avoine comme culture de couverture par an. Agronome de formation, Roberto est un leader dans les systèmes sans labour agriculture, sur leur ferme et en tant que conseiller national de travail et de l'ingénieur et au niveau international. Roberto Peiretti volontaires en tant que membre du conseil d'administration du Réseau mondial Farmer et a été membre fondateur de AAPRESID (Argentine No Till Farmers Association) et CAAPAS (Confédération américaine de No Till les associations agricoles). Roberto a été l'un des vingt-sept agriculteurs qui ont fondé Bioceres, une société de biotechnologie liée à l'agriculture. Il participe activement à l'Association mondiale des sols et conservation de l'eau (WASWAC) et a été reconnu comme le WASWAC distingué Prix Extensions 2016.

