La famille Holtkoetter cultive depuis plus de 11 générations. Marcus Holtkoetter manages the pig farm and grows winter barley, blé d'hiver, maïs et canola. Before planting, the pig manure is spread on the fields for fertilizer. Throughout the growing season, he has watched the crops grow while scouting for insects and disease. It is now harvest time, il nous montre sa ferme tout en parlant de certaines des stratégies commerciales, Marcus shows us the equipment used to bring the crop in from the field.

Partager sur: WhatsApp