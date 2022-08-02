The extreme heat in Europe is playing havoc with its agricultural sector, as farmers continue to struggle against an increasingly inhospitable climate. “This weather shows that the pace of innovation needed to help farmers mitigate these extremes in the future must be accelerated. Genetics and seed breeding are absolutely key to providing greater drought and heat tolerance in the future,” said Paul Temple of Wold Farm. Read more in this New Food Magazine article.

Farming in the UK, Paul is a member of the Global Farmer Network.