Gina Gutierrez is a member of the Global Farmer Network who is a strong ‘agvocate’ for the dairy industry. She helps manage her family’s dairy farm, aussi bien que Vie lactée Facebook page where followers learn about dairy farming.

Gina a participé à la United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF) 2022 Global Dairy Platform un événement, talking about the how the dairy sector is recovering from COVID19 and is leading action towards the achievement of SDGs.