Global Farmer Network member Okisegere Ojepat grows and works with fresh produce crops, y compris la certification aux normes mondiales qui mènent à l'accès au marché. He also leads the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya. The consortium has been diversifying exports out of Nairobi; Direct export of fresh produce from Eldoret International Airport to European markets has increased ten-fold in the last eight months which is good for the local farmers. Lire la suite ici.

