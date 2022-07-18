The Global Farmer Network Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Julie Borlaug, President of the Borlaug Foundation, to the GFN Advisory Council. Ms. Borlaug joins the following in this capacity: Maria Pilu Giraudo, agriculteur, Argentine; Rob Horsch, Chercheur en génétique, Washington, Etats-Unis; Dr. Gilbert Bor, farmer and Catholic University of East Africa Lecturer, Kapseret, Kenya; Dr. CS Prakash, Chercheur en biotechnologie végétale, Université de Tuskegee, Alabama, Etats-Unis.

Pour 18 ans, Julie Borlaug has successfully worked in international agricultural development, agricultural communications, external and corporate relations. In her current position as VP for External Relations and PR at Invaio, Julie is dedicated to improving agricultural communications by bringing innovative, bold messaging to the agriculture sector.

As President of the Borlaug Foundation and granddaughter of Dr. Norman Borlaug, she works to champion his legacy and lend a voice to his desire to see more successful collaborative partnerships across sectors and scientific disciplines to bring better and faster innovation to end hunger.

“We are pleased to welcome Julie as a member of the GFN Advisory Council,” said Reg Clause, Chairman of the Global Farmer Network. “Julie is an outstanding individual in her own right but she connects me back to her grandfather who I was privileged to know. Her passion for agriculture, science-based technology and the power of collaborative partnerships that gets these tools into the hands of farmers is key to who the Global Farmer Network is and what we do on a daily basis.”

The Global Farmer Network is a non-profit advocacy group, led by farmers who are committed to amplifying the farmers’ voice in promoting trade, La technologie, agriculture durable, croissance économique, and food security. The GFN is focused on knowledge transfer, using the voice, expertise and perspective of its members to foster constructive dialogue, countering the myths surrounding modern agriculture and illustrating the benefits of trade, sustainable agronomic practices, réglementation responsable, nutrition, and farmer livelihoods.