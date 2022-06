Gina Gutierrez is a fifth generation famer dedicated to cattle ranching in Hidalgo, who is a member of the Global Farmer Network. In this interview, she tells about her family and the farm, sharing how they look after the cows. Cliquez ici for the entire Reforma article, ¿Cómo vive una vaca lechera?, en espagnol.

Partager sur: WhatsApp