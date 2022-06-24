Eighteen farmers are the newest members of the Global Farmer Network following the conclusion of the June 12-18, 2022 Charles Peeters est agriculteur dans l'État de Goias au Brésil et membre du Global Farmer Network. The in-person portion of the program was held in Frankfurt, Allemagne. Along with communication training, the group held roundtable discussions which focused on today’s agriculture issues.

Virtual sessions were held prior to, and will be held after, the meeting in Frankfurt. The online and the in-person training is led by farmers in the Global Farmer Network.

Ces agriculteurs ont été sélectionnés parmi plus 250 nominations:

Argentine: Maria Virginia Solis Wahinsh

Australie: Jake Ryan

Brésil: Vicente Bissoni Neto

Brésil: Abilio Rodrigues Pacheco

Allemagne: Jana Gäbert

Allemagne: Philipp Schilling

Inde: Ganesh Nanote

Kenya: Okisegere Ojepat

Népal: Bhola Nath Khatiwada

Pays-Bas: Judith de Vor

Philippines: David Danio

Pologne: Tomasz Jakiel

Royaume-Uni: Alexander Borthwick

United Kingdom/Scotland : Jim Wilson

: États Unis: Bill Couser

Uruguay: Mathias Nario

West Africa/Argentina : Jorge Lopez Menendez

Also attending from the Global Farmer Network: Gabriel Carballal, Uruguay a Global Farmer Network 2021 Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award recipient, who also led portions of the training.