Kees Huizinga is a farmer in Ukraine and a member of the Global Farmer Network. He knows that this will be a year like no other. Juste pour survivre, he’ll have to show more resilience than ever before. “Je pourrais me plaindre de tout cela - et en vérité, Je suis contrarié qu'une guerre injuste nous oblige à faire ces compromis. We have enough supplies to get started planting. Nous en aurons besoin plus tard, and I’m hoping that we can get them.” The war isn’t stopping him.

Ce article from CNN, tells how Ukraine invaders were stopped after driving $5M stolen harvesters and other ag equipment more than 700 miles to Chechnya only to find that the machinery, equipped with GPS, meant that its travel could be tracked and now they can not even turn the machinery on, because it was locked remotely.