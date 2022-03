Kees Huizinga is a Dutch farmer who has been farming in Ukraine for the past 20 ans. At the start of the war, he sent his wife and kids out of the country and is doing what he can to continue farming, growing the food that’s needed in Ukraine and around the world. This is an interview with Kees, recorded early in the morning, Ukraine time, en mars 1, 2022.

