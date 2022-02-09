Mot de passe perdu?

Kristjan Hebert is a farmer in Canada and a member of the Global Farmer Network. He is an advisor with a Saskatchewan-based ag-tech accelerator and venture fund, where he gets to see the latest ideas and proposed solutions entrepreneurs are pitching to industry. Dans ce Blog, Hebert shares the farmer’s view of important considerations as companies launch in the ag-tech space.

Nominations sont acceptés pour les candidats à la 2022 Global Farmer Network Roundtable and Communication Training program. Scheduled to be held in Frankfurt, Germany June 12-18, 2022, the next Roundtable will include a virtual component prior to meeting in person. En savoir plus sur l'événement ici.

Kristjan Hébert
Agriculteur, Canada

Fermes Kristjan 28,000 acres dans le coin sud-est de la Saskatchewan, Canada, culture de l'orge brassicole, blé de force roux de printemps, canola, seigle d'automne, pois jaunes et avoine. Il est revenu de l'université en 2008, déterminé à faire croître la ferme familiale de la 2,000 acres qu'il était alors qu'il grandissait. Kristjan a utilisé ses intérêts dans la finance (il est CPA) et des personnes pour prendre les décisions commerciales et constituer l'équipe nécessaire à la croissance. Le farm forward contracte ses cultures et ajuste dans une certaine mesure la rotation des cultures en fonction des contrats de vente auxquels il peut accéder. La ferme utilise le semis direct sur la plupart de ses acres, avec un minimum de travail du sol sur le reste. Les technologies comprennent la fertilisation à taux variable et une 6-9 plan annuel de gestion des éléments nutritifs qui comprend de nombreuses façons d'appliquer des engrais. Cela offre une certaine gestion des risques dans des années comme celle-ci lorsque les prix des engrais sont élevés. Kristjan travaille en collaboration avec son frère qui élève du bétail, produire de l'ensilage pour le bétail, puis cultivez une culture de couverture disponible pour le pâturage, à son tour, l'ajout d'engrais de fumier à la terre. D'un point de vue environnemental, il pense qu'il est important de faire travailler ensemble agriculteurs et éleveurs.

