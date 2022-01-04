Mot de passe perdu?

Kantens is a very small rural village in the north of the Kantens . About five kilometres from the Wadden Sea, a purely agricultural region. Sometimes I say, perhaps one of the last agricultural regions in the Netherlands in the future.

The Netherlands is developing, growing in population, urbanising. It is the second largest agricultural exporter in the world, after the US. This is also partly because many products are produced from agricultural raw materials from other parts of the world. But still, the Netherlands produces a lot and leads the way in sustainable production methods. Nous sommes, pourtant, moving more and more towards producingspecialities”, nothing wrong with that, je pense.

We operate a dairy farm, a real family business, www.hunsingodairy.com. It has existed for many generations. Dairy, Lait, fromage: it’s in the genes of the Dutch. In terms of dairy products, we export roughly 70%, although a very large share goes to Germany. If you talk about distances, you can also call it local.

With that large export share, as a country, I also ended up in the international business a bit automatically. It is also my passion. I think it is fantastic to share knowledge about cows, about milk processing. Milk is almost always produced from products that are of no use to humans. And milk can be made into such beautiful products that also have a very good nutritional value.

Since a few months I am a member of Global Farmer Network (GFN). It was not entirely clear to me what to expect. The introduction week in Brussels brought me a lot personally. Especially the contact with the other members, but also the somewhatun-Dutchapproach.

I knew how large-scale farming was in certain areas of the world. But if you really talk to those farmers, at the GFN introduction session, you get a much better picture. Their opportunities, their threats and their role in “Nourrir le monde”. They often have a different opinion about GMO, fertilizers and crop protection products. That relevance has become clearer to me. Even when we discussed that with our colleagues from the African continent.

photo de mise au point peu profonde d'ornement de table globe en verre clairIn highly developed countries I see a certainarroganceof the people, when I discussed topics around “feeding the world”. They have all an opinion about GMO, about fertilizers and about crop protection agents. In our country, and even in other Western European countries, the well-educated people, people with the higher incomes, many decision makers, they are against GMO, pesticides, and fertilizerbut on the other hand they are aware (maybe not all) of the situation in Africa, Inde, Bangladesh—hungry, poor child nutrition.

Avec ça “arroganceopinion and attitude, we are not going to feed the world. That is clear!

One of the most remarkable things I have observed in Brussels is the opinion on GMO, on fertilizers and on pesticides. I have started to think differently about that. When I talked to the African people, they need GMO, engrais, and pesticides!! To realize acceptable crop yields.

In the coming decades, most development will take place around the equator. Economic development, population growth, etc. Maintenant, that is a difficult region for food production. The further away from the equator, the better the climatic conditions for agriculture.

sliced cheese on black plate beside wine glassAt our farm in the Netherlands, we use non-GMO soy for our high producing cows. Pourquoi? It is especially for the German market, fromage. These consumers can afford the higher cost for “non-GMO cheese”.

What we realize on our farm with lower amount of fertilizer is amazing. I speak about a combination of better crop varieties, better techniques. I am sure there are so many innovations on the way that we can implement all over the world. Some day. But before then we must feed the world, we as farmers are the basis. I am sure we need GMO, les engrais, and pesticides in certain regions, maintenant! Pourquoi? I spoke with farmers!!!

Last week I spoke with four dairy farmers from Ethiopia. Enthusiast, clever, entrepreneurs. Strong demand of quality milk in Ethiopia. The discussion was all about the lack of knowledge, best practices, managementI think it takes many years if I talk with these guys about cow comfort, climatiquement neutre, antibiotic free, longevity.

I really believe in the international approach of this very special platform, le Réseau mondial Fermier. Communication is important.

Ad van Velde

Pays-Bas - Monsieur. Ad van Velde Ad van Velde is a dairy farmer in the northern part of the Netherlands. Dans sa ferme familiale, il traite 200 vaches avec un peu de travail externe. La ferme élève tout son bétail. L'annonce est agricole depuis 1979. C'est un innovateur qui utilise des robots de traite depuis 1998. La laiterie est en passe de devenir sans antibiotiques et neutre pour le climat, également rapide à adopter de nouvelles technologies pour améliorer la production de lait. Son lait est livré à NoorderlandMilk, une coopérative qu'Ad a fondée en 2006. L'annonce fait pousser de l'herbe, luzerne, betteraves sucrières et maïs sur sol limono-argileux nécessitant des tuiles de drainage. La ferme est intensivement coopérative avec les agriculteurs de la région, échanger des terres et fournir du fumier à d'autres agriculteurs. Ad travaille sur plusieurs projets avec l'Université de Wageningen. Il possède également DairyNext, un cabinet de conseil en développement commercial. Il est également partenaire d'un projet laitier en Inde. C'est un agriculteur avec une vision internationale et un très grand réseau. Ad est président de Global Dairy Farmers depuis 2017.

Articles similaires

Laisser un commentaire